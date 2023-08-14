Nicholas Pooran played a crucial role in West Indies’ eight-wicket win over India on Sunday, as the Caribbean side closed the five-match series 3-2 — their first bilateral series win against India since 2016.

But staying on the pitch to see his team home cost Pooran a couple of sharp hits; first, he was hit on the abdomen by a delivery from Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and then at the non-striker’s end, a shot from Brandon King hit him on the forearm, leaving the wicket-keeper batter bruised.

After the match, Pooran took to his social media to share a picture of his bruised abdomen and forearm.

“The after-effects thank you Brandon King and Arsdeep,” Pooran captioned the image.

The after effects 😂 thank you brandon king and arsdeep. pic.twitter.com/7jOHS46NSr — NickyP (@nicholas_47) August 14, 2023

Pooran scored 47 off 35 on Sunday, as Indian bowlers struggled to put brakes on West Indies’ chase defending a middling target of 166.

The chase was headlined by Brandon King’s solid knock of 85 off 55 though.

Earlier in the match Indian batting line-up seemed to struggle after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were bundled out at single digits by Akeal Hosein.

The only saving grace for the Men in Blue was a 61-run knock by Suryakumar Yadav. The second-highest run-getter for India was Tilak Varma at only 27.

Romeria Shepherd played a key role in taming India to 165/9 with four wickets.

Jason Holder also got the important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

As for Indian bowlers, it was an unfortunate outing. The only two West Indies wickets fell to Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma.

Team India next travel to Ireland for a three-match T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah, coming back from a year-long break due to a back injury, will lead the team in Ireland.

The India vs Ireland matches will be played 18, 20 and 23 August.