New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup due to an Achilles injury. Bracewell ruptured his right Achilles while batting for Worcestershire last Friday in a T20 game against Yorkshire.

Bracewell was batting on 11 when he suffered the injury. He will now undergo surgery in the UK and six to eight weeks of rehabilitation which ruled him out of the World Cup that will be played in India in October and November.

Bracewell is the second New Zealand player to suffer a long-term injury. Kane Williamson suffered an ACL injury in IPL 2023 opener while playing for Gujarat Titans. He is also expected to be out for six months but the talismanic batter has not been ruled out of the World Cup yet.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead acknowledged the big loss and added that Bracewell will now focus on rehabilitation.

“Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event,” Stead said. “Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps since his international debut.

“We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup in India.

“Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation.”