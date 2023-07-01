In a blunder from the officials, New Zealand off-spinner Eden Carson bowled 11 overs during their contest against Sri Lanka in Galle. As per the playing conditions, all bowlers are permitted 10 overs in a 50-over contest.

However that seemed to be overlooked with Carson exceeding her quota of overs. She bowled the 45th over of the Sri Lanka batting during the second ODI and no one noticed the error.

The ‘extra over’ saw just a single and no wicket fell which helped to avoid further embarrassment for the officials. She finished with figures of 2/41.

Carson, 21, became the first New Zealand women’s cricketer to bowl more than 10 overs in an ODI since 1993.

Before the advent of 50-over contests, limited overs cricket was played to 55 overs. In it, 11 overs were permitted for each bowler. But that rule was outlawed in 1995.

Yet there have been four instances of bowlers going beyond the 10 overs limit. Neetu David of India (in 2004 against Australia), Gayathri Kariyawasam of Sri Lanka (in 1998 against Pakistan), Purnima Rau of India (in 1995 against England) and Mohammad Rafique of Bangladesh (in 2004 against Hong Kong) had all bowled more than the permissible 10 overs.

Sri Lanka women had started the ODI series by winning the first match, their first-ever win against New Zealand across formats, with the help of rain. In the second ODI, New Zealand scored 329/7 with Sophie Devine scoring 137 runs from 121 balls and Amelia Kerr putting on 108 runs from 106 balls. Their 229 run partnership all but put the game out of Lanka’s reach.

In reply, only Kavisha Dilhari provided some challenge with 84 runs from 98 runs. Rest of the host batting couldn’t go beyond 15 runs as Sri Lanka toppled for 213 runs to lose by 116 runs. Leah Tahuhu was pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

The series will be decided on July 3 at the same venue.

