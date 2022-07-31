Toss | Scotland has won the toss and chosen to bat first.

The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Cricket Scotland has updated that the play will start at 11:15, a 15-minutes delay from the scheduled time.

The New Zealand juggernaut has been unstoppable on the tour of Europe after clean sweeping Ireland in the T20Is and ODIs and then decimating Scotland 2 - 0 in the T20Is. They start as the favourites in the one-off ODI against Scotland at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

The Blackcaps batted first in both the T20Is and piled up mammoth scores of 225 and 254 respectively. The hosts had no answers when they were asked to bat and lost both the matches by a significant margin. A similar script may be seen if the visitors bat first on this surface.

The Scotland bowlers will have to bowl out of their skin to restrict New Zealand. And the batters will have to show some intent in a longer version of the game and bat out 50 overs to post a defendable total.

Both the sides are expected to play largely with the same XI as in T20Is. However, Martin Guptill shall come back at the top for Kiwis and Lockie Furguson might also handle the pace department, leaving out Jacob Duffy or Ben Sears. Similarly, Kyle Coetzer might come back for Scotland.

Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer, Christopher McBride, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Michael Jones, Chris Sole, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Ollie Hairs, Alasdair Evans

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.