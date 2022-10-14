Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|163/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.15
|168/5 (19.3 ov) - R/R 8.62
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Nawaz
|not out
|38
|22
|2
|3
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|not out
|25
|14
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tim Southee
|4
|0
|33
|1
|Blair Tickner
|3.3
|0
|33
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 132/5 (16.1)
|
36 (36) R/R: 10.8
Mohammad Nawaz 9(6)
Iftikhar Ahmed 25(14)
|
Asif Ali 1(2) S.R (50)
c Trent Boult b Blair Tickner
New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series Final Highlights: Babar Azam and Co win by five wickets to clinch the tri-series trophy.
Toss news and playing XIs: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand on Friday in the final of the week-long Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.
Both teams are using the tournament as a last tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Having sat out New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson returned, replacing Martin Guptill, while bowler Blair Tickner was in for Adam Milne.
Pakistan made one change from the team which squeezed past Bangladesh on Thursday with bowler Haris Rauf replacing Mohammad Hasnain.
“We want to put out one more good performance before we go to the World Cup,” said New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, who was making his 100th T20I appearance.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Finn Allen blasted six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as New Zealand chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval vs Pakistan as the hosts claimed their second win of the series.
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Highlights: Finn Allen's 62 inspires New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Babar Azam's Pakistan.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20 Highlights: Devon Conway's 70 not out and Michael Bracewell's economical bowling guides New Zealand to eight-wicket win.