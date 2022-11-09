Shadab Khan got rid of New Zealand opener Devon Conway with a brilliant direct hit, fielding at mid-off on the last ball of the powerplay in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday.

Conway was dismissed for 21 from 20 deliveries as he took off to take a quick single alongside Kane Williamson.

Conway pushed the delivery to mid-off and the two batters took off for a quick single, even as the ball went straight to Shadab Khan at mid-off.

The Pakistan vice-captain made a quick throw to the stumps and disturbed the furniture. Conway was inches short of the crease in replays and had to walk back to the pavilion. However, Pakistan started celebrating as soon as the ball hit the stumps.

Pakistan had the clutch on New Zealand’s scoring rate as they were restricted to 38/2 in the first six overs. Finn Allen was dismissed on the third ball of the innings when Shaheen Afridi caught him plumb in front of the wickets.

Skipper Kane Williamson tried to hold the other end playing some steady shots and not trying to take on the bowlers.

