Pakistan reduced New Zealand to 38/2 after the end of the powerplay as both the openers were dismissed inside the first six overs.
Shadab Khan got rid of New Zealand opener Devon Conway with a brilliant direct hit, fielding at mid-off on the last ball of the powerplay in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
Conway was dismissed for 21 from 20 deliveries as he took off to take a quick single alongside Kane Williamson.
Conway pushed the delivery to mid-off and the two batters took off for a quick single, even as the ball went straight to Shadab Khan at mid-off.
The Pakistan vice-captain made a quick throw to the stumps and disturbed the furniture. Conway was inches short of the crease in replays and had to walk back to the pavilion. However, Pakistan started celebrating as soon as the ball hit the stumps.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Pakistan had the clutch on New Zealand’s scoring rate as they were restricted to 38/2 in the first six overs. Finn Allen was dismissed on the third ball of the innings when Shaheen Afridi caught him plumb in front of the wickets.
Skipper Kane Williamson tried to hold the other end playing some steady shots and not trying to take on the bowlers.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
After two matches, Pakistan are placed fifth out of the six teams, with no points to their name but a better Net Run Rate (NRR) (-0.050) than compared to sixth placed Netherlands (-1.625).
Zimbabwe will face Pakistan on Thursday in their second Super-12 encounter after it played a rain-curtailed match against South Africa, which was eventually washed off due to rain.
Zimbabwe and Pakistan chiefs also referred to the Mr Bean memes and jokes in their tweets after the African side caused a shock in Perth.