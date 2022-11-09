New Zealand vs Pakistan Semi Final LIVE score, T20 World Cup: NZ play PAK, toss in sometime

Pakistan vs New Zealand
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's form has been a concern for the side. He did spend some time in the middle against Bangladesh but wasn't able to capitalise on it
New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: The Black Caps and the Men in Green square off in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
New Zealand have made it to T20 WC semis four times but are yet to win the World Cup. The Kiwis ended as the runners-up in the last edition
Just going back in time. Pakistan and New Zealand have met each other thrice in World Cup semis. The first one came in 1992 ODI World Cup, second was 1999 ODI World Cup and the third one was 2007 T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps have suffered defeats on all the occasions. The Kane Williamson-led side will look to turn tables in Sydney today for sure
"Shadab said something very significant in the dugout the other day when we were playing our last match: 'Welcome to Pakistan cricket.' Meaning that on any given day, anything can happen. And on that particular day, when the Netherlands beat South Africa, it was a significant moment for us in the tournament and a very, very significant moment for the team in reaching their potential," Matthew Hayden said.
Pakistan have had a mixed World Cup as the Babar Azam-led side came from behind to finish at number two in their group. Having lost the first two matches in the tournament, the Asian side's chances of making it to the semis were slim. But some permutation and combination, help from rain and a huge upset helped them move ahead. South Africa's loss to Netherlands gave Pakistan as well as Bangladesh a genuine chance of making the qualification and Pakistan grabbed it with both hands as they defeated the Bangla tigers in a virtual quarter-final
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup with New Zealand facing Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Preview: Pakistan will be hoping to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
New Zealand, the team that had finished runners-up in an ICC event yet again last year following their defeat to Australia in the final, became the first team to qualify for the knockouts of the ongoing competition and would top of Group 1 with a much superior Net Run Rate after finishing level on points (7) with England and defending champions Australia.
Pakistan, on the other hand, snuck into the semi-finals pretty much on a last-minute basis. The team was down and out after suffering back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe respectively, and were staring at the prospect of an early flight back home.
A win against Netherlands followed by a commanding performance against South Africa kept them mathematically alive, but what ultimately opened the door to the knockouts for them was Netherlands’ upset victory over the Proteas, which effectively made the Bangladesh-Pakistan encounter in Adelaide a virtual quarter-final. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four-fer would help Pakistan hand their neighbours a five-wicket loss and secure their entry as the fourth and final team to qualify for the semi-finals.
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.
