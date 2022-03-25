Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand vs Netherlands one-off Twenty20 match washed out in Napier

  • The Associated Press
  • March 25th, 2022
  • 14:29:13 IST

Napier: Rain forced the abandonment of a one-off Twenty20 cricket match Friday between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Heavy rain before the match at McLean Park made the outfield wet and the bowler's run-ups slippery.

New Zealand and Netherlands will play an one-off T20I on Friday. Image: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS

New Zealand and Netherlands will now shift focus to 50-over matches after T20I was washed out. Image: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS

While the rain abated shortly before the start of play, the umpires decided the playing area was in no condition to allow play to begin. Rain returned later and the match was called off shortly after 8 p.m.

The teams are due to meet in three one-day internationals, beginning on Tuesday.

For the Netherlands, it was a familiar experience. On a recent tour to South Africa all matches were rain-affected. The team then moved to Qatar to play Afghanistan and though there had been no significant rain for two years, the game was washed out.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 25, 2022 14:29:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Perry, Brown shine as Australia trounce New Zealand to fire title warning
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Perry, Brown shine as Australia trounce New Zealand to fire title warning

Australia recovered from a shaky start to demolish New Zealand by 141 runs in Wellington Sunday and underscore their status as Women's Cricket World Cup favourites.

Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa win by 2 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa win by 2 wickets

Check out LIVE scorecard from the Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa.

Highlights, New Zealand vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: England win by one-wicket
First Cricket News

Highlights, New Zealand vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: England win by one-wicket

Check out Live cricket score of New Zealand vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, here