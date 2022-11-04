Irish fast bowler Joshua Little became the second player to take hat-trick this T20 World Cup 2022 during Ireland vs New Zealand Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday.

Little completed his hat-trick by dismissing Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the penultimate over of the New Zealand innings.

The Kiwis went on to post 185/6 in 20 overs with skipper Williamson top scoring with 61 while opener Finn Allen contributing a 32. Little’s hat-trick made him the pick among bowlers as he finished with a spell of 3/22 in four overs.

Earlier, Karthik Meiyappan took the first T20 World Cup 2022 hat-trick while facing Sri Lanka during Group stages in Geelong.

Meiyappan took the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka back off consecutive deliveries.

Overall in the men’s World Cups, Little became the sixth bowler to take a hat-trick and also the second Irishman to take a World Cup hat-trick.

Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls during last year’s T20 World Cup against Netherlands in the UAE.

At the time of writing, Ireland were 131/7 in 17.3 overs and needed 54 runs off 14 balls to win the match.