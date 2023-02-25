Day 1 report: Red-hot Harry Brook made a majestic 184 not out to put England firmly in control against New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington on Friday.

Joe Root was also unbeaten on a classy 101 as the tourists blazed their way to 315-3 before rain ended the opening day of the series decider early.

Brook’s breathtaking display at the Basin Reserve made him the first player to score 800 or more runs in his first nine Test innings.

The 24-year-old came to the crease with England wobbling at 21-3 inside the first seven overs.

It then became the Brook show as he took his Test average to just over 100 in only his sixth match. He has four tons already.

Brook rated his Wellington knock as the best of his fledgling Test career given England’s precarious situation when he came in to bat.

“We lost three early wickets, which isn’t ideal, but then I came out and tried to counter-punch a bit and be as positive as we could be. Thankfully it came off,” said Brook.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket.

That decision paid instant reward as the hosts quickly tore through England’s top order of Zak Crawley (two), Ben Duckett (nine) and Ollie Pope (10).

Matt Henry and skipper Tim Southee did the early damage for the hosts under blue skies.

Henry, back after missing the first Test with the birth of his child, forced Crawley into being caught behind as the opener’s sticky run continued.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell then made two superb catches in the slips to first dismiss Pope, then Duckett.

The removal of Duckett following Bracewell’s diving catch gave Southee a 700th international wicket in all formats, becoming the first New Zealander to reach the milestone.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

