The first Test between England and New Zealand is underway at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval. While England managed to maintain a slim lead of 98 runs at the end of Day 2, what stood out for cricket fans was Stuart Broad. However, it was not the English pacer’s antics with the ball that grabbed attention. Rather, it was Black Caps wicket-keeper Tom Blundell and bowler Scott Kuggeleijn’s confusion while attempting to catch a ball hit by the right-arm quick that left everyone amused.

England had scored 329 in the first innings and managed to bundle out New Zealand for 306 on the second day. Stuart Broad was sent in as the night watchman since only a few overs were left. While facing a delivery by debutant Kuggeleijn, Broad tried to top-edge the short ball towards the boundary, but his shot didn’t quite go the way he had anticipated. It looked like the ball would be an easy catch for either Blundell or Kuggeleijn. However, a miscommunication between the two led to the ball falling in between them. Kuggeleijn made an abortive movement to take a catch, but failed.

The moment left cricketers from both teams astonished. England skipper Ben Stokes looked extremely bewildered by the turn of events. A video of the hilarious turn of events was shared by England’s Barmy Army with the caption, “This was a beautiful moment”.

Watch:

This was a beautiful moment 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nm8hOMW7hP — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 17, 2023

Broad went on to slam Tim Southee for a boundary soon after. A couple of minutes later, the day’s play ended with England at 79/2 with Broad and England batter Ollie Pope at the crease.

Earlier in the match, Broad achieved a historic milestone with teammate James Anderson. The duo became the only pairing after Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to take 1,000 Test wickets in games together. While Anderson scalped three wickets, Broad took one. Ollie Robinson was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings, with 4 scalps to his name.

As for New Zealand, the hosts initially fumbled in the game with top-order batters like Tom Latham and Kane Williamson departing early to the hut. Wicketkeeper Blundell led the fight back for the Kiwis, scoring 138 off 181 deliveries, before he was caught and bowled by Anderson. Blundell was ably assisted by Devon Conway, who scored 77 runs in 151 balls.

