Christchurch: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand on Wednesday in the fifth match of a Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

New Zealand rested captain Kane Williamson from the side which beat Pakistan on Tuesday with bowler Tim Southee skippering the Black Caps and Martin Guptill coming into bat third for the hosts.

New Zealand also changed two bowlers with Trent Boult and Adam Milne in for Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner.

Bangladesh made three changes from their side which lost by eight wickets to New Zealand on Sunday, also in Christchurch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud make way for Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin and Ebadot Hossain who came in to strengthen Bangladesh’s fast bowling.

“We have to bat better in the middle overs,” said Bangladesh’s opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto.

“We lost too many wickets last time. Today is a fresh wicket so looking forward to it.”

Bangladesh must win, then also beat Pakistan on Thursday to have a chance of reaching Friday’s final, while New Zealand will secure their spot with a victory at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (capt), Afid Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

(with inputs from AFP)

