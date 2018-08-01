New Zealand turn down offer to resume tours in Pakistan after 15 years due to security concerns
New Zealand Cricket has decided not to play any matches in Pakistan on the basis of advisory reports and consultation from intelligence organisations and the government.
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series, 2018 NEP Vs NED Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: As Rajya Sabha resumes, BJP leaders demand Amit Shah be allowed to speak on NRC issue
-
INX Media case: Delhi High Court extends P Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest till 28 September
-
Monsoon Session of Parliament: Another stormy day expected as Opposition looks to use NRC, Aadhaar issues to target govt
-
Anubhav Sinha on why his film is titled Mulk, working with Rishi Kapoor and if there'll be a Ra. One sequel
-
US gives India Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 status: All you need to know about what this means
-
बीजेपी-टीएमसी के बीच राजनीतिक अखाड़ा बना असम NRC ड्राफ्ट, कांग्रेस बैकफुट पर
-
राजनीति में बकवास का सीजन: शब्दों ने अर्थों को दी तिलांजलि और तर्कहीनता शिखर पर
-
संसद का मॉनसून सत्र LIVE: NRC को लेकर राज्यसभा में हंगामा, कार्यवाही 12 बजे तक स्थगित
-
LIVE: आरक्षण की मांग पर अड़े मराठा प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुणे-सोलापुर हाइवे किया ब्लॉक, एक बजे जेल भरो आंदोलन
-
मध्य प्रदेश: दलितों-आदिवासियों को अपनी ओर करने में जुटीं बीजेपी-कांग्रेस
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) rejected a request to resume tours of Pakistan following a 15-year hiatus on Wednesday, citing ongoing security concerns.
File image of New Zealand cricket team. Reuters
The Blackcaps head to the United Arab Emirates in October to play a series of Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches against Pakistan, and Pakistan had asked if they could host at least the T20s on home soil. But NZC chairman Greg Barclay said "we just decided circumstances weren't right for us to tour at the moment".
"At the end of the day it came down to following the (government) advisory and the security reports we'd obtained," he added, saying, "there's no doubt they (Pakistan) are disappointed. I think they saw a tour by a country like New Zealand as being a great precedent for them to start to build an international programme back in Pakistan."
New Zealand's last visit to Pakistan was in 2003, after their tour the previous year abruptly ended when a bomb exploded outside their hotel on the morning the second Test was due to begin in Karachi. Following a 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team in Lahore, Pakistan have played most of their home games in the United Arab Emirates.
Barclay said New Zealand were "very sympathetic" to their plight but "given the current circumstances, it just wasn't right for us to accept the invitation to play in Pakistan". Four months ago, West Indies became the first side to tour Pakistan in nine years when they played three incident-free matches there.
Updated Date:
Aug 01, 2018
Also See
India to tour New Zealand early next year for five ODIs and three T20Is
Fakhar Zaman smashes double century against Zimbabwe, becomes first Pakistan batsman to achieve the milestone
Fakhar Zaman's rise is heartening victory for young cricketers in Pakistan aspiring to make it big without financial backing