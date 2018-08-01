First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 1st T20I Aug 01, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)
MCC Tri-Nation T20s | Match 3 Jul 29, 2018
NEP Vs NED
Match Abandoned
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand turn down offer to resume tours in Pakistan after 15 years due to security concerns

New Zealand Cricket has decided not to play any matches in Pakistan on the basis of advisory reports and consultation from intelligence organisations and the government.

Agence France-Presse, August 01, 2018

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) rejected a request to resume tours of Pakistan following a 15-year hiatus on Wednesday, citing ongoing security concerns.

File image of New Zealand cricket team. Reuters

File image of New Zealand cricket team. Reuters

The Blackcaps head to the United Arab Emirates in October to play a series of Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches against Pakistan, and Pakistan had asked if they could host at least the T20s on home soil.  But NZC chairman Greg Barclay said "we just decided circumstances weren't right for us to tour at the moment".

"At the end of the day it came down to following the (government) advisory and the security reports we'd obtained," he added, saying, "there's no doubt they (Pakistan) are disappointed. I think they saw a tour by a country like New Zealand as being a great precedent for them to start to build an international programme back in Pakistan."

New Zealand's last visit to Pakistan was in 2003, after their tour the previous year abruptly ended when a bomb exploded outside their hotel on the morning the second Test was due to begin in Karachi. Following a 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team in Lahore, Pakistan have played most of their home games in the United Arab Emirates.

Barclay said New Zealand were "very sympathetic" to their plight but "given the current circumstances, it just wasn't right for us to accept the invitation to play in Pakistan". Four months ago, West Indies became the first side to tour Pakistan in nine years when they played three incident-free matches there.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Greg Barclay #New Zealand Cricket #New Zealand Cricket Team #Pakistan Cricket Board #Pakistan Cricket Team #Pakistan Vs New Zealand #Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018 #Sri Lanka Cricket Team Attack

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all