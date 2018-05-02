First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 31 May 01, 2018
BLR Vs MUM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
IPL | Match 30 Apr 30, 2018
CHE Vs DEL
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand contemplate playing cricket in Pakistan for first time in 15 years

New Zealand have not played in Pakistan since 2003 due to security concerns but had been asked to play Twenty20 matches in the country later this year

Reuters, May 02, 2018

Wellington: New Zealand is weighing up playing cricket in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years after an invitation from the south Asian nation’s cricket board.

New Zealand have not played in Pakistan since 2003 due to security concerns but had been asked to play Twenty20 matches in the country later this year, governing body New Zealand Cricket said.

“NZC has received a request from the PCB chairman for New Zealand to play in Pakistan,” an NZC spokesman said.

“At the moment NZC is doing due diligence on the request and consulting with security providers, the government, and the players.

File image of New Zealand cricket team. AFP

File image of New Zealand cricket team. AFP

“We will respond to the PCB when this process has been completed.”

The Black Caps are scheduled to play Tests and one-day internationals against Pakistan in November at the United Arab Emirates, the country’s designated ‘home’ base.

No dates have been issued for those matches but the spokesman said they would be played in the UAE.

Pakistan has remained largely starved of international cricket since the 2009 attacks on a bus carrying Sri Lanka’s team in Lahore, which wounded six players and a British coach, and killed eight Pakistanis.

But Sri Lanka returned to the country for a Twenty20 match in Lahore in October and Windies played a recent T20 series in Karachi.

New Zealand abandoned their last test tour of Pakistan in 2002 after a bomb exploded outside their Karachi hotel but returned to play an ODI series in 2003.

Pakistan media, citing an unnamed source in the national cricket board, reported that Australia had also been approached to play in the country.

Australia are scheduled to play tests and limited overs matches against Pakistan at the UAE later in the year, likely starting in September or October.

Cricket Australia declined to confirm the approach but said their next series against Pakistan would remain in the Middle East.

“The safety and security of Australian players is our number one priority,” a CA spokesman said.

“From an Australia team perspective, we are not contemplating moving our current bilateral-tour arrangements from taking on Pakistan in the Middle East, when they host the next series.”

Updated Date: May 02, 2018

Tags : #CA #Cricket #Cricket Australia #New Zealand #NZC #Pakistan Cricket Board #PCB #t20 #Test #twenty20

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Delhi
 8 2 6 0 4

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Ben Stokes
opt1
Sanju Samson
opt2
Shreyas Iyer
opt3
Glenn Maxwell
opt4

IPL 2018: Bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils look to make an impact against inconsistent Rajasthan Royals




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all