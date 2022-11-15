Trent Boult and Martin Guptill were dropped from white-ball teams as New Zealand announced the squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against India on Tuesday. New Zealand and India will play three T20Is starting in Wellington on Friday followed by three ODIs from 25 November.

Guptill’s omission has put a question mark on his future with the ODI World Cup scheduled for next year. The explosive opener Finn Allen is set to continue as Guptill’s replacement in New Zealand’s playing XIs.

“The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that’s just the nature of high performance sport.” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said

“With the 50-over World Cup less than a year away we’re keen to give Finn every opportunity to keep gaining ODI experience, especially against quality opposition such as India.”

Boult’s decision to opt out of his New Zealand Cricket contract has gone against him.

“When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that’s been the case here,” Stead said.

“We’re all aware of Trent’s world class ability, but at this time – as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others.”

Tom Latham returns as the ODI wicket-keeper with Devon Conway continuing behind the stumps for the T20 side, also pacer Adam Milne is in line to play his first ODI since 2017.

T20I squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (WK), Matt Henry

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.