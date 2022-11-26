Jasprit Bumrah has been missing in action for quite sometime now and has already sat out of two major events this year — the Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup.

And the Indian pace spearhead isn’t part of India’s tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh either, given he is yet to be declared fully fit from the back stress injury that had ruled him out of the T20 World Cup that took place in Australia and concluded earlier this month.

Bumrah, however, has given an update on his fitness status through a video posted on his official Instagram account in which he’s seen training hard in an indoor facility. “Never easy, but always worth it,” is what the Mumbai Indians pacer wrote in the caption of the video posted on Friday.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

The Gujarat pacer, who has had a meteoric rise in international cricket since making his debut in the tour of Australia in 2016, had earlier captained India in their rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham, but had shown signs of fitness issues during the white-ball fixtures against Jos Buttler’s men that followed. Bumrah had skipped India’s tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe, and was ultimately ruled out of the Asia Cup, where India had failed to progress beyond the Super Four stage.

Bumrah had made a comeback during India’s home T20I series against Australia, raising hopes of him featuring in India’s T20 World Cup campaign, only for the back problem to resurface days before India’s opening game against Pakistan. India would go on to top their group in the Super 12 stage before suffering a humiliating 10-wicket loss against eventual champions England in Adelaide.

