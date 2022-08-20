Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2022: Rotterdam weather update

Pakistan put in an all-round performance to dominate Netherlands and take an 2-0 lead in the series. The Pakistan bowlers hit their stride and every frontline bowler was amongst the wickets as Netherlands was bundled out 186 in 44.1 overs. The only saving grace for the Dutch was a 109-run partnership between Bas de Leede and Tom Cooper.

In response, Pakistan lost both their openers early, but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan resurrected the innings and it was then followed by a brisk cameo by Agha Salman saw Pakistan cruise home with 16.2 overs to spare.

Netherlands won the toss and batted first, but it backfired straightway. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah flew off the blocks as they reduced Netherlands to 8 for 3 inside four overs.

In the final match, Netherlands need to fare far better with the bat and they need to see out the opening spells from Pakistan seamers. As far as their bowling is concerned, they have to resort to aggressive tactics in order to trouble Pakistan’s top order.

Pakistan's batting coach would be happy with the way his middle order fared in this match as both Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman absorbed pressure before expanding their strokeplay to see Pakistan home. The pressure is now on Imam ul Haq and with the series being sealed, Pakistan could well try out new names for this final ODI.

Weather:

There are some chances of the rain gods intervening during the third Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI 2022. There are chances of some afternoon showers. On matchday, the wind speed will range from 10 to 15 km/h. The temperature will be 15 to 25 degree Celsius.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.