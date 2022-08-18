Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: NED vs PAK head-to-head records and stats

After some nail-biting moments, Pakistan managed to eke out a 16-run victory over Netherlands in the first One Day International. The Babar Azam-led side would be hoping to win their second outing convincingly and take an unassailable lead when the two teams face off at Rotterdam on 18 August. In the first of the three ODIs, the visitors were powered by a 168-run partnership between Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam. Zaman scored 109, while Azam chipped in with a crucial 74 to power Pakistan to 314. Netherlands then started the chase with some early fumbles, but stabilized later on. However, they were unable to stand up against the pace attack of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim.

For Netherlands, Scott Edwards was the top scorer with 71 runs to his credit. Tom Cooper and Vikramjit Singh also slammed half-centuries. Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede scalped 2 wickets each.

For Pakistan, their bowlers did their job well. Their top-notch pace attack, led by debutant Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf made sure that the hosts could not get past the finish line. Both Rauf and Shah scalped 3 wickets each. Naseem Shah gave away just 52 runs in 10 overs and made sure that onlookers would sit up and take notice of his performance.

Pakistan look to be in a strong position ahead of the second ODI and they would want to maintain their winning momentum against Netherlands.

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 4

Pakistan: 4

Netherlands: 0

No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Netherlands Previous ODI International:

Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 16 runs at Rotterdam on 16 August 2022.

Last 4 ODI results:

Pakistan won by 16 runs.

Pakistan won by 97 runs.

Pakistan won by 9 wickets.

Pakistan won by 8 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.