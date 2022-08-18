Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
|Netherlands
|Pakistan
|186/10 (44.1 ov) - R/R 4.21
|191/3 (33.4 ov) - R/R 5.67
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|not out
|69
|82
|6
|1
|Agha Salman
|not out
|50
|35
|5
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Vivian Kingma
|4.4
|1
|32
|2
|Logan van Beek
|6
|0
|38
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 99/3 (22.2)
|
92 (92) R/R: 8.11
Agha Salman 50(35)
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 40(33)
|
Babar Azam (C) 57(65) S.R (87.69)
c Bas de Leede b Aryan Dutt
Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Pakistan chase 187, win by 7 wickets
Toss news: Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat
Playing XIs:
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
1st ODI report: Pakistan overcame a slow start and early loss of an opener to beat the Netherlands by 16 runs in their first one-day international on Tuesday.
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Only at 3-0 after four overs, it got worse for the visitors at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma's maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg before wicket on referral by the Netherlands.
Opener Fakhar Zaman led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out. Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6.
Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs.
In reply, the Netherlands came close with 298-8. Dutch captain Scott Edwards was not out on 71 in 60 balls. Opener Vikramjit Singh and No. 5 Tom Cooper both hit 65 runs each. Cooper scored at a much faster pace, needing 54 deliveries for his 65 compared to 98 balls for Singh.
India pacers Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did most of the damage.
The second of three ODI matches is at Rotterdam on Thursday.
With AP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee injury on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup— and a meeting with old rivals India— coming up at the end of the month.
Fakhar scored a run-a-ball 109 and was ably supported by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (74), the experienced duo adding 168 runs for the second wicket to help the visitors post a total in excess of 300.
Pakistan moved third in the ICC ODI Super League after beating the Netherlands on the back of Babar, Rizwan, and Salman half-centuries.