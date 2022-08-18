Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2022: Rotterdam weather update

Pakistan and Netherlands will once again lock horns at Rotterdam’s Hazelaarweg on 18 August. The match, which starts at 2:30 pm IST, will be the second game of the three-ODI series between the teams. The series will be good practice for Pakistan before the upcoming Asia Cup, where they will clash with heavyweights India in their first contest. The Babar Azam-led squad will want to win the second ODI and achieve a series win before the high-stakes tournament starts. Pakistan managed to secure a victory in the first ODI, thanks to the 168-run partnership between skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Their pacers also did well, with both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalping 3 wickets each.

The visitors would want to work out the chinks in their armour before they step on to the field once again. Their batters need to step up a bit and decrease their reliance on Babar Azam.

As for Netherlands, the team will be hoping to put in a better performance with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture. They need their top-order to fire up and score some quick runs. Opener Vikramjit Singh did well in the last game, but he needs more support from his teammates.

In the previous fixture, the Hazelaarweg was a high-scoring pitch. Pakistan managed to score 314, while the hosts also managed to reach 298. However, there was ample scope for pacers as well, as the bowling performances in the previous fixture have shown.

Weather:

There are some chances of the rain gods playing spoilsport during the second Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI 2022. There are chances of afternoon showers. On matchday, the wind speed will range from 10 to 15 km/h. The temperature will be 15 to 25 degree Celsius.

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma.

