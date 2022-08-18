Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squad updates

Netherlands were close to victory in the first ODI against Pakistan. However, the superb pace attack of the visitors ensured that the Scott Edwards-led side could not go past the winning post. Netherlands would want to perform better in the second ODI and finally secure a win over Pakistan when the two sides clash on 18 August. The exciting fixture will take place at Rotterdam from 2:30 pm IST. Netherlands need to improve in both the batting and bowling departments. Their bowlers need to scalp more wickets. As for their batting line-up, opener Vikramjit Singh needs more support from the rest of the top order.

Netherlands need to ensure that they can play Pakistan’s formidable pace attack better. If they fail to do so, the second fixture may as well go the way of the first.

As for Pakistan, the side needs to reduce their reliance on their captain to get them to a fighting total. Babar Azam has been spectacular lately and he has managed to maintain his spot as the top-ranked ODI batsman. However, the side needs other batters to step up a bit as well. As for their bowling, Pakistan has proved that they are a tough team to beat in this department ahead of the Asia Cup. All eyes would be on their bowlers and how they perform in this clash.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Pakistan vs Netherlands encounter will not be shown on any channel in India. It can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Netherlands vs Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Naseem Shah

Suggested Playing XI for Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Aryan Dutt

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma

