Netherlands Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Netherlands Vs England At VRA Ground, Amstelveen, 22 June, 2022

22 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Netherlands

Netherlands

88/2 (17.5 ov)

3rd ODI
England

England

Yet To Bat

Netherlands England
88/2 (17.5 ov) - R/R 4.93

Play In Progress

Tom Cooper - 33

Max O'Dowd - 34

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Max O'Dowd Batting 41 57 6 0
Bas de Leede Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 4 0 22 0
Brydon Carse 3.5 0 19 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 88/2 (17.5)

72 (72) R/R: 5.53

Tom Cooper 33(37)
Max O'Dowd 34(41)

Tom Cooper 33(37) S.R (89.18)

c Liam Livingstone b Brydon Carse

Netherlands vs England, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 3rd ODI in Amstelveen

Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES

Netherlands vs England, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 3rd ODI in Amstelveen

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls in the first ODI between Netherlands and England in Amstelveen. Image credit: Twitter/@englandcricket

England and Netherlands lock horns with each other in the third ODI in Amstelveen. The England team has already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series and would be looking to complete a clean sweep.

England's regular skipper Eoin Morgan will not be a part of this fixture after he was ruled out due to a "tight groin". Jos Buttler will lead the side in his absence.

SQUADS:

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelaar(c), Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

Updated Date: June 22, 2022 15:31:34 IST

