Netherlands vs England, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 3rd ODI in Amstelveen

|Netherlands
|England
|88/2 (17.5 ov) - R/R 4.93
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Max O'Dowd
|Batting
|41
|57
|6
|0
|Bas de Leede
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sam Curran
|4
|0
|22
|0
|Brydon Carse
|3.5
|0
|19
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 88/2 (17.5)
|
72 (72) R/R: 5.53
Tom Cooper 33(37)
Max O'Dowd 34(41)
|
Tom Cooper 33(37) S.R (89.18)
c Liam Livingstone b Brydon Carse
Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES
England and Netherlands lock horns with each other in the third ODI in Amstelveen. The England team has already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series and would be looking to complete a clean sweep.
England's regular skipper Eoin Morgan will not be a part of this fixture after he was ruled out due to a "tight groin". Jos Buttler will lead the side in his absence.
SQUADS:
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelaar(c), Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad
