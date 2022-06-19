Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Netherlands vs England, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 2nd ODI in Amstelveen

Live score Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI, Netherlands vs England Scorecard,Live Streaming online NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI, highlights, today match score, Commentary ball by ball

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls in the first ODI between Netherlands and England in Amstelveen. Image credit: Twitter/@englandcricket

England were on a roll against Netherlands in the first ODI after they hammered 498/4 in 50 overs to re-write the history books. Philip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler scored individual tons.

The England bowlers then bundled out Netherlands for 266 to win the match by 232 runs. The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the second match in Amstelveen.

SQUADS:

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelaar(c), Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

Updated Date: June 19, 2022 15:58:30 IST

