Netherlands vs England, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 2nd ODI in Amstelveen

England were on a roll against Netherlands in the first ODI after they hammered 498/4 in 50 overs to re-write the history books. Philip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler scored individual tons.

The England bowlers then bundled out Netherlands for 266 to win the match by 232 runs. The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the second match in Amstelveen.

SQUADS:

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelaar(c), Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

