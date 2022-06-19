Netherlands vs England, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, 2nd ODI in Amstelveen

Live score Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI, Netherlands vs England Scorecard,Live Streaming online NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI, highlights, today match score, Commentary ball by ball
England were on a roll against Netherlands in the first ODI after they hammered 498/4 in 50 overs to re-write the history books. Philip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler scored individual tons.
The England bowlers then bundled out Netherlands for 266 to win the match by 232 runs. The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the second match in Amstelveen.
SQUADS:
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Luke Wood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelaar(c), Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series
It was the first game of the three-match ODI series and batting first, England’s three batters Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan scored centuries, while Liam Livingstone flew to 66 off just 22 balls as they powered England to 498 for 4 in 50 overs.
Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.