Cricket

Netherlands Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

Netherlands Vs England At VRA Ground, Amstelveen, 17 June, 2022

17 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

208/1 (28.0 ov)

1st ODI
Netherlands

Netherlands

Yet To Bat

England Netherlands
208/1 (28.0 ov) - R/R 7.43

Play In Progress

Dawid Malan - 84

Philip Salt - 110

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Philip Salt Batting 110 86 13 2
Dawid Malan Batting 84 76 6 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Shane Snater 6 0 38 1
Bas de Leede 4 0 44 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 1/1 (1.3)

207 (207) R/R: 7.76

Dawid Malan 84(76)
Philip Salt 110(84)

Jason Roy 1(7) S.R (14.28)

b Shane Snater

Netherlands vs England, LIVE Cricket Score and Update, 1st ODI in Amstelveen

England take on Netherlands in three One-Day Internationals, all of which will take place at the Amstelveen's VRA Cricket Ground.

File image of the England cricket team. AP Photo

Toss report: While the Ben Stokes-led England Test side take on New Zealand in a three-Test series, the white-ball outfit led by Eoin Morgan is in action on the other side of the English Channel, facing Netherlands in a three-match ODI series starting Friday.

The Three Lions play their first 50-over fixtures since the series against Pakistan at home last summer. As for the Dutch, the fixtures are part of their qualifying campaign for the ICC World Cup that will take place in India next year.

Though several senior players are currently part of the Test series back home, which England clinched with back-to-back five-wicket victories over the Black Caps, the one-day series will see established names such as Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali besides skipper Eoin Morgan in action over the next few days.

Netherlands won the toss and chose to field in the series opener at VRA Ground in Amstelveen on the outskirts of Amsterdam, which will host all the matches this series.

Teams:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmed, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt.

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley.

Updated Date: June 17, 2022 15:11:23 IST

