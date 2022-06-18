Netherlands vs England: Dawid Malan joins elite list of batters with ton across formats

England keep raising the bar in limited-overs cricket and now they have smashed 498 runs in 50 overs, which is the highest in the history of the 50-over format.

England were asked to bat first and they lost Jason Roy early in the innings. After this, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt got together and scored their respective centuries. They added 222 runs after the loss of first wicket. Once Salt was dismissed, Jos Buttler took over the mantle and smoked 162 off just 70 balls.

Liam Livingstone then injected some late momentum and he smashed 66 off just 22 balls which had six boundaries and six sixes in it. England smashed 91 off just 32 balls, and they capitalised on the base that was set by Malan and Salt.

When he got to his century, Malan became only the second men's cricketer after Jos Buttler to score centuries in all international formats of the game for England. Malan has one century in T20Is and Tests and now, he notched up his maiden ODI hundred against Netherlands.

He had scored a Test century against Australia in Perth where he ended with 140 runs. His T20I hundred was against New Zealand where he put 103 runs in just 51 balls.

At the other end, Jos Buttler was in his elements and he scored England's second-fastest hundred in ODIs, taking just 47 balls to reach the milestone. He now holds the top three fastest tons for England – his fastest coming off just 46 balls, while he got to a ton in 50 deliveries in 2019 against Pakistan. When his innings ended, he hit 14 of England's record-breaking 26 sixes for the innings.

"The IPL couldn't have gone better for me, coming here in good touch, good wicket, licence to attack. The World T20 went well, the Ashes was tough, I had two months of no cricket, very refreshing, turned up to the IPL with lots of motivation, energy and drive to get the best out of yourself,” Buttler said after the match.

