  Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary

Cricket

Netherlands Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Netherlands Vs New Zealand At Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague, 04 August, 2022

04 August, 2022
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

122/5 (16.5 ov)

1st T20I
Netherlands

Netherlands

Yet To Bat

New Zealand Netherlands
122/5 (16.5 ov) - R/R 7.25

Play In Progress

James Neesham - 24

Mitchell Santner (C) - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
James Neesham Batting 32 16 2 2
Mitchell Santner (C) Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Logan van Beek 2.5 0 32 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 95/5 (15)

27 (27) R/R: 14.72

James Neesham 24(10)

Glenn Phillips 14(14) S.R (100)

c & b Shariz Ahmad

Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary

Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st t20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: New Zealand opted to bat. (Photo Source: Blackcaps/Twitter)

Toss Update | New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.

Netherlands vs New Zealand: New Zealand and Netherlands face each other in the first T20I of the two-match series in The Hague.

SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

Updated Date: August 04, 2022 21:12:22 IST

