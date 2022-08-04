Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary

Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Live streaming of Netherlands vs New Zealand match, Ball by ball commentary

FirstCricket Staff

August 4th, 2022

21:12:22 IST

Toss Update | New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Netherlands vs New Zealand: New Zealand and Netherlands face each other in the first T20I of the two-match series in The Hague. SQUADS New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.