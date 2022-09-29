'Nerves of Steel': Debutant Aamer Jamal's brilliant final over earns Pakistan thrilling win over England in 5th T20I

Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in the seven-match T20 International home series against England with a remarkable 6-run victory in the nail-biting thriller on Wednesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The Babar Azam-led unit managed to defend 15 runs in the final over of England’s innings thanks to the tremendous bowling display by debutant Aamer Jamal. The 26-year-old pacer stole the show by restricting England’s top-class batter Moeen Ali who was quite in a rhythm and remained unbeaten at 51 runs off 37 deliveries. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appreciated Jamal’s composure by sharing a video of the last over on their official Twitter handle. The caption of the post read, “Nerves of steel.”

Nerves of steel! 🤩 Debutant Aamir Jamal stars with a remarkable last over 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/tsZ1KQtg9v — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022

Chasing a target of 146 runs, England initially struggled against Pakistan’s bowling unit. However, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali steered the innings in the middle overs and took the side closer to victory. Jamal bowled just one over and picked up the wicket of Sam Curran, giving just 5 runs. He was later given the responsibility of bowling the final over.

Coming in to bowl the 20th over, Jamal pulled off a fine start with a wide full-toss delivery. He continued the line in the next delivery too, giving no room for Ali to connect. Then, he missed the line by a fraction and conceded a wide. The fourth delivery saw the English all-rounder judging the line right and clearing the boundary over the mid-wicket region for a maximum. Ali registered his seventh T20I half-century with the six.

Though there were some fans who thought that the six could take the visitors back to the game, Jamal made an outstanding comeback in the remaining deliveries. He went on to maintain the yorker length which made England add a single more to the scoresheet.

England bowlers also produced some serious damage during Pakistan’s batting. Except for three batters, no Pakistani player could breach the two-digit mark. Opener Mohammad Rizwan lived up to the expectation and made an immense contribution, scoring an important 63 runs off 46 deliveries. Pakistan got bundled out with an over left in their innings to spare.

Both teams will square off for the penultimate T20I of the series on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.