Kathmandu: Sandeep Lamichhane has departed for Dubai for the remainder of the Cricket World Cup League 2 series to replace Mousom Dhakal, who got injured during net practice.

Lamichhane is out of jail on bail in a sexual coercion case. Since the bail terms didn’t allow him to leave the country, he had to approach the Supreme Court to get permission to fly out to Dubai earlier this week.

“Sandeep Lamichhane will be travelling to the UAE to join Team Nepal as a replacement for injured Shyam (Mousom) Dhakal, who was injured during net practice. Mousom suffered a shoulder injury while batting in the net practice session on February 28, 2023,” the Cricket Association Nepal (CAN) tweeted on Wednesday.

Nepal, who are placed sixth in the seven-team CWC League 2, are playing against hosts UAE and Papua New Guinea. The team will play back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

Nepal have won the only game played in Dubai so far. They beat PNG by four wickets.

Last week, when Lamichhane was in the team, Nepal won a CWC tri-series against Namibia and Scotland at home. That was the Nepal player’s first series since being arrested and later being released on bail. He played a significant role in making his team pull through the series unbeaten by taking 13 wickets in four matches.

His participation, however, had not come without any controversy. Both the Namibian and Scottish teams issued statements condemning gender-based violence and refused to do the customary handshake with him.

Lamichhane is the third leading wicket-taker in the CWC League 2 with 55 wickets.

