Sunday was a historic moment for the India U-19 women’s team as the side lifted the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa’s Potchefstroom.

The Shafali Verma-led unit managed to reduce England to a mere 68 runs and while chasing the total, Trisha Gogadi and Soumya Tiwari ensured that the unit went past the victory line.

As the Indian squad was out celebrating their victory, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was among the first to personally commend them. The athlete, who was watching the tournament final in the stadium, was seen approaching the side and bowing down to them. He then personally congratulated each of the young cricketers.

After he wished the players, skipper Shafali showed him the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

A video of the same was posted by the International Cricket Council on their social media handles.

Watch:

Neeraj Chopra was earlier spotted watching the game. The official handle of the India women’s cricket team posted a photo of the same.

The BCCI Women’s handle shared a series of pictures and a video showing Chopra interacting with the Under-19 team ahead of the finals and giving them some useful lessons. He also posed for photographs with the players.

Chopra shared some advice with them ahead of the summit clash and asked them to play without any pressure. He even joked that he might take up bowling if throwing became a part of the rules.

Coming back to the on-field action, India were absolutely dominant in the fixture. Early on in the contest, the bowling unit demolished England for 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Titas Sadhu, who bagged two wickets giving away just 6 runs, was awarded the Player of the Match for her heroics. Apart from her, spinners Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra also claimed two wickets each.

When it was time for India to bat, the opening pair of Verma and Shweta Sehrawat departed for the dugout early. While India was jolted at 20/2, Trisha Gongadi and Soumya Tiwari took charge of the game. While Gongadi was dismissed just before the contest came to an end, Tiwari remained not out. The duo scored 24 runs each to guide India to victory.

