While Navdeep Saini’s call-up into the Indian Test team for the upcoming tour of West Indies will come as great news for the pacer and his fans, it has created complications of sorts for Worcestershire.

Saini name came up when the BCCI announced the squads for the two Tests and three ODIs in the Caribbean starting 12 July, with the Delhi pacer replacing Umesh Yadav in the Test squad.

The 30-year-old, however, has also been revealed as the second overseas signing by English county side Worcestershire just minutes before BCCI’s announcement. Saini was to play four fixtures for the club that plays in Division Two of the County Championship until the end of July. His trip to the Caribbean, however, has ensured he will miss three of the four matches that he was supposed to appear in.

India will play their opening Test in Dominica from 12-16 July while the second and final game will be held in Jamaica from 20-24 July.

“There is always a clause for any international player that if he is called up for national duty, he would be released. Hence, Worcestershire won’t be able to avail Saini’s services for the said tenure,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Saini, meanwhile, is set to make his Worcestershire debut in the Sunday’s clash against Derbyshire at New Road.

“Worcestershire have secured the services of Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini as their second overseas player in the LV=Insurance County Championship for the upcoming four matches until the end of July,” the club said in a statement.

The fixtures that Saini won’t be available are against Yorkshire from 10-13 July, versus Leicestershire from 19-22 July and Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College ground from 26-29 July.

Saini, who has represented India in all three formats of the game, had a brief stint with Kent last summer, where he claimed 11 wickets in two Championship matches.

“Saini’s arrival will bolster the bowling unit, which has been affected by Charlie Morris’ retirement due to a knee issue, Josh Tongue’s call-ups to the England squad, and recent injury concerns surrounding Dillon Pennington and Adam Finch.”

“I am aware that Indian players such as Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin have previously played for Worcestershire and achieved success,” Saini was quoted as saying on club’s website.

Saini has represented India in two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is, and he has been a part of the Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals squads in the Indian Premier League.

Having taken 174 wickets in 60 first-class matches. Saini made an impressive debut for Kent in 2022, securing match figures of 7/111 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, including 5/72 in the first innings.

