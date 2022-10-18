Namibia vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: NAM play NED; look to continue form

PREVIEW: Namibia and Netherlands will lock horns with each other in the first match of the day in Geelong. Both the sides are coming into this game on the back of a win in their previous encounter.

Namibia defeated former champions Sri Lanka while Netherlands beat UAE. Both the sides will now be looking to keep the momentum.

SQUADS:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, Stephan Myburgh, Timm van der Gugten

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France

