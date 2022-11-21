N Jagadeesan continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as he hammered a fifth century on the trot to help Tamil Nadu give a solid start in a Group C match against Arunachal Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Jagadeesan completed his hundred in 77 balls, and with this, he smashed the world record of scoring the most centuries on the trot in men’s List A cricket. The 26-year-old batter surpassed legendary Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Alviro Petersen, and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal, all of whom have 4 successive centuries in the 50-over format of the game.

Prior to scoring a ton on Sunday, Jagadeesan scored centuries against Andhra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Haryana.

Notably, with his fifth century, Jagadeesan has also surpassed Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Devdutt Padikkal to become the player to hit the most number of hundreds in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli had scored four hundreds in the 2008-09 season, and topped the batting charts that year with 534 runs from seven matches at an average of 89.

Also, Jagadeesan is currently leading the batting charts with more than 700 runs in six innings in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The wicket-keeper batter has scored over 1900 runs in 42 List A innings, including eight centuries and seven fifties.

Interestingly, Jagadeesan was recently released by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, but owing to his brilliant show, he will be on the radar of many franchises when the IPL 2023 mini-auction takes place in December.