‘My white-ball record is not bad, compare me after I am 30-32’: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant also said that he would prefer batting in the middle order in ODIs and Tests and would not like to open in T20Is.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 10 off 16 deliveries in third ODI. AP

Ace India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant opened up on comparisons between his batting records in white-ball and red-ball format, his preferred batting position, and more ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday.

In a freewheeling chat with Harsha Bhogle for broadcasters Amazon Prime, Pant said that he would prefer batting at number four or five in ODIs and would not like to bat at top of the order in T20Is.

“I would not like to bat at the top in T20Is, will prefer number four-five in ODIs, and I am already playing at five in Tests. Obviously, the plans change. When you bat at number seven, eight, or six, or when you come out to open, the game plan will be different.

“But the captain and coach think about where you can give your best for the team. So they see what role you can play to win matches for the team. And I will try to do well, wherever I am slotted.”

He also explained that T20Is require a bit of pre-meditation, whereas ODIs do not.

“Things are more strategized in T20Is. ODIs do not require too much of premeditation, but T20Is require a bit of it.”


Bhogle subsequently asked Pant about his batting record being better in Tests than in the limited overs format. Pant, however, didn’t seem amused with the question.

“Record is just a number. My white-ball record is not bad either,” he stated.

Bhogle tried to explain that the white-ball record is not bad, but the Test record is comparatively better. Pant countered, “comparison is not a part of life. I am 24-25 as of now. If you want to compare, do it when I am 30-32 because according to me, there is no logic before that.”

Pant also went on to explain his practice drills and whether he prefers to practice more batting or wicket-keeping.

“Practice for batting and wicket-keeping is almost the same unless I feel the need to practice more for keeping, or the tracks are highly turning. It depends on the feeling that I get [from within]. Sometimes I practice more for keeping, sometimes more of batting.”

The limited overs series against New Zealand has been significantly hampered due to rains. Pant said that they had not expected such amounts of rain, as the start of the third ODI was also delayed.

“We didn’t expect that umbrellas would be extensively required, but it is raining mostly on match days. However, we can’t do much about it and hence, not thinking about it.”

