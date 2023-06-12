Former Indian cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir has finally opened up on his tussle with Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a conversation with News18, Gambhir revealed that the friction with his former teammates and now IPL opponents was limited to the ground only.

“See normally I don’t explain my relationships,” Gambhir said, “This question has been asked to me regarding MS Dhoni too – How is my relation with MS Dhoni? I share the same relation with MS Dhoni as it’s with Virat Kohli.”

“My fight with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or any other player isn’t personal. My fight is limited to the field. We both want to win. And it should stay on the field,” he added.

In the recent IPL season, Kohli and Gambhir got into an intense showdown, which cost both of them 100 per cent of the match fee and prompted some veterans like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri to suggest banning them for a few games to make an example.

The conflict started at the end of the LSG’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow. Kohli got into an argument with LSG’s Afghan seamer Navee-ul-Haq but the argument was calmed down after umpires intervened. However, when both of them came face-to-face during the customary post-match handshake, they got into an even more charged-up confrontation which saw a little pulling and pushing of hands and stopped just shy of a brawl.

After the confrontation was pacified, LSG mentor Gambhir descended into the commotion and had it out with Kohli.

And so far as his equation with Dhoni is concerned, it goes back to his days in the Indian team and it became very visible when Gambhir as KKR captain used mind games whenever Dhoni was on the pitch.

Irfan Pathan, who played in the IPL under Dhoni when he captained Rising Pune Giants, had during the recent IPL revealed how Gambhir troubled Dhoni.

“Dhoni would find it hard to find his way against the spinners. He tried to defend or block, he looked extremely vulnerable. And this Gambhir knew well and also how to used it to his benefit.

“Gautam Gambhir played with the ego of MS Dhoni when he was the captain of KKR. He was the only one who succeeded in rattling him for years,” he said.

“MS was rattled to the core by the field setting,” he added.

