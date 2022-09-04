Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20Is following Bangladesh's exit from Asia Cup

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim brought the curtains down on his Twenty20 International career on Sunday following the team’s dramatic exit from the Asia Cup.

Rahim, a veteran of 102 T20Is with 1,500 runs to his name, announced his decision in a tweet on Sunday morning, adding that he will be focusing on the Test and ODI formats going forward.

“I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15,” Rahim tweeted.

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

Three-time runners-up Bangladesh were eliminated from the Asia Cup following a dramatic two-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Tigers paying the price for wayward bowling in the business end of Sri Lanka’s chase as the islanders chased down the challenging 184-run target with three balls to spare.

Before the Sri Lanka game, Bangladesh had suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Afghanistan, who became the first team to confirm their place in the Super 4s in the tournament in the process.

Rahim fared poorly with the bat in both games, registering scores of 1 and 4 against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively that put further pressure on the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.