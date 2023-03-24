Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator Highlights: MI hammer UPW by 72 runs, storm into final

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator Highlights: MI hammer UPW by 72 runs, storm into final

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator Highlights: Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 and Issy Wong's hat-trick setup a massive win for Harmanpreet and Co.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator Highlights: MI hammer UPW by 72 runs, storm into final

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator, LIVE Score: File image of Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 24 March, 2023

24 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

182/4 (20.0 ov)

Eliminator
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

110/10 (17.4 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs

Live Blog
23:02 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium. Just one more game to go in the inaugural Women’s Premier League with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — two of the most consistent sides — deservedly facing off in what promises to be a cracker of a finale on Sunday!


For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you good night and wishing you all a happy weekend ahead!

23:01 (IST)

Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 72

22:53 (IST)

Coincidence?
 

22:52 (IST)

That was as comprehensive a performance from the Mumbai Indians as it could get! Harmanpreet Kaur and Co did stutter towards the business end of the league stage, suffering back-to-back losses against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, but managed to rediscover their dominant touch tonight. They bossed UP Warriorz with bat and ball tonight to walk away with a 72-run win and have set a date with Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at Brabourne on Sunday!

Although one does wonder how the game would pan out had Sophie Ecclestone not dropped Sciver-Brunt on 6 earlier in the evening. Food for thought.

22:45 (IST)
wkt

MI vs UPW Eliminator LIVE Cricket Score

After 17.4 overs, UPW 110 ( Parshavi Chopra 0, )

OUT! Saika Ishaque grabs the final wicket, trapping Rajeshwari Gayakwad LBW with the umpire instantly raising his finger.

Mumbai Indians bundle UP Warriorz out for 110 and storm into the final with a massive 72-run win!

Gayakwad LBW Ishaque 5(9)

22:37 (IST)
wkt

MI vs UPW Eliminator LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! First a brilliant diving catch at short fine and now a wicket off her first ball of the evening! Jintimani Kalita beats Anjali Sarvani's defence and rattles the leg stump, leaving Mumbai Indians needing one more wicket to complete a memorable triumph! UPW 104/9

Sarvani b Kalita 5(11)

22:34 (IST)

Here's Wong's magic moment!

22:33 (IST)

MI vs UPW Eliminator LIVE Score

After 16 overs, UPW 104/8 ( Anjali Sarvani 5, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1)

Wong bowls out her final over, finishing with figures of 4/15 after four overs! Her performance should give Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 some tough competition for the Player of the Match tonight! Matthews concedes five wides in the penultimate delivery of her third over, bringing up the 100 for the Warriorz. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the 16th. UPW need 79 off 24 with two tailenders at the centre.

22:25 (IST)
wkt

MI vs UPW Eliminator LIVE Score

After 14 overs, UPW 94/8 ( Anjali Sarvani 2, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 0)

OUT! And now a screamer by Jintimani Kalita at short fine leg to make the evening even more special for the Mumbai Indians as Hayley Matthews gets rid of Deepti Sharma, UP Warriorz' last recognised batter! That should be it as far as UPW's journey in the inaugural WPL is concerned. Deepti did put up a fight earlier in the over, collecting two boundaries in three deliveries, but ultimately perishes after getting a top-edge off a sweep.

Deepti c Kalita b Matthews 16(20)

22:22 (IST)

Historic moments

19:01 (IST)

MI vs UPW LIVE Score

TOSS: UP Warriorz win the toss, and birthday girl Alyssa Healy opts to field in the eliminator.

19:00 (IST)

Pitch Report by Ebony Rainford-Brent and Natalie Germanos:

“It’s even when you look at off and leg side. Straight boundaries are quite long. Big pockets at long off and long on. Last seven games we’ve seen the chasing side win. If you win the toss, you’re going to feel very confident. It’s going to get harder and harder throughout the game.”

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator preview: Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League enters the playoffs.

Unlike the Indian Premier League, the WPL format includes just one playoff game excluding the final, with the top-ranked side at the end of the five-team league stage progressing directly into the final and the second and third-ranked sides facing off in the Eliminator.

MI had for long been favourites to finish on top of the table at the end of the group stage, reeling off five wins in a row. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, however, stuttered towards the business end of the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals by five and nine wickets respectively.

Mumbai, though returned to winning ways in their final league game of the tournament, beating the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets to finish with 12 points — the same as DC, who finished top of the table due to their superior Net Run Rate.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz, meanwhile scraped through with four wins and as many defeats, securing their place in the playoffs with wins over Mumbai and Gujarat Giants (three wickets) before losing their final game of the group stage against Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav

