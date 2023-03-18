Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 15 in Mumbai: UP Warriorz win by five wickets

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her UP Warriorz counterpart Alyssa Healy pose at toss ahead of Match 15 of the inaugural Women's Premier League. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 18 March, 2023

18 March, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

127/10 (20.0 ov)

Match 15
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

129/5 (19.3 ov)

UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets

MI vs UPW preview: UP Warriorz won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat in Match 15 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

UP Warriorz will aim to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back losses and bolster their chances of reaching the playoffs in the afternoon clash of the Saturday double-header.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have had a stellar run so far this season, winning all five of their matches to become the first team to confirm their place in the knockouts.

Skipper Kaur and coach Charlotte Edwards, however, will hope to keep their team focused and prevent them from getting complacent, setting their sights on a sixth consecutive win on Saturday.

While MI decided to retain the same XI, UP decided to bring in Parshavi Chopra for Shweta Sehrawat.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 18:51:41 IST

