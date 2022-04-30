MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals will take on a struggling Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. They come into this match with six wins in eight matches and have a net run rate of +0.561. They face a winless Mumbai Indians that is languishing in the bottom and would ideally fancy themselves another couple of points to bolster their chances to making it to the playoffs.

Nothing has worked for Mumbai Indians this season. Their batting failed in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants where they failed to chase down 169 and lost the match by 36 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The form of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan is a big worry for the five-time champions and how they respond against the well-rounded Rajasthan Royals bowling would hold the key to their success in this match.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

RR vs MI Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians encounter.

RR vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs MI Match Details

The RR vs MI match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 30 April at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: R Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.