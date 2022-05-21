MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians, a team that is out of the tournament, will still have a big say on which team will progress through to the playoffs when they take on the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match. This fixture will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won their last game against the Gujarat Titans and this has put a lot of pressure on the Delhi Capitals – as they need to win this match to edge out RCB and move through to the playoffs.
However, a loss here for Rishabh Pant and team will see them pack their bags as they will be knocked out of the tournament. The pressure will all be on Delhi Capitals and this is match where they would want their big players to stand up and take charge of the match.
Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:
MI vs DC Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals encounter.
MI vs DC Live Streaming
The match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
MI vs DC Match Details
The MI vs DC match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 PM IST.
MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: David Warner
Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje
MI vs DC Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
