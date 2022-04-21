MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Thursday. Both these sides have had a horror start so far in this edition and need a win to stay in the tournament, albeit mathematically.

The defending champions CSK come into this match placed ninth with just 2 points while five-time champions MI are 10th after having lost all their matches so far. Time has all but run out for Mumbai Indians and they need to not only win the rest of the games, but win them with really high margins to stay afloat in the tournament, but old foes CSK will not be an easy proposition.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs CSK Match Details

The MI vs CSK match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 pm.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

MI vs CSK Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.