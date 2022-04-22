Mumbai Indians become first team to start an IPL season with 7 defeats

Mumbai Indians have been going through a rough patch in this edition of the Indian Premier League after suffering seven defeats in their first seven matches of the tournament. The most successful franchise in the league is presently sitting at the bottom of the points table and is still searching for the first win.

The Rohit Sharma-led side added another loss to the tally after Chennai Super Kings clinched a three-wicket win in a final-ball thriller against them.

Chasing 156 in 20 overs, the Chennai Super Kings rode on a spectacular performance from MS Dhoni as the side clinched a win in the last-ball thriller.

The Super Kings needed 16 in the last four balls of the match with Dhoni on strike against Jaydev Unadkat. The wicket-keeper batter smoked the third ball of the over that was bowled in the slot for a maximum and then followed it with a boundary on a bouncer over short fine leg bringing down the equation to six needed off two deliveries.

He then got a couple on the penultimate ball of the over before shuffling across the stumps on the final delivery and hit a boundary on the on side to seal the win by three wickets. Dhoni remained unbeaten at 28 off 13 as the Super Kings won their second game in the season.

