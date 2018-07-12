First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 3rd T20I Jul 08, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 7 wickets
ICC WWT20Q | 1st Semi Final Jul 12, 2018
IREW Vs PNGW
Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 27 runs
NZW in ENG Jul 13, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Grace Road, Leicester
ICC WWT20Q Jul 14, 2018
TBC vs TBC
Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar appointed lead coach and mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders academy

"Abhishek Nayar's credentials as a cricketer and his deep desire and passion to help cricketers become better is very well known. We felt that he's ideally suited to lead this initiative," said KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore

Press Trust of India, July 12, 2018

Mumbai: Seasoned Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the lead coach and mentor of the KKR Academy by Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The KKR on Thursday announced the launch of 'KKR Academy', which is an initiative to provide off-season training facilities and coaching to the players in the squad. KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore announced Nayar's appointment through a media release.

Abhishek Nayar. PTI

File image of Abhishek Nayar. PTI

"Abhishek's credentials as a cricketer and his deep desire and passion to help cricketers become better is very well known. We felt that he's ideally suited to lead this initiative," Mysore said.

Nayar, who has played 99 first class games for Mumbai, had told PTI on Wednesday that he had ruled himself out of the race to become coach of fledglings Pudducherry after being approached.

The first camp of KKR Academy got underway at Just Cricket Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Nayar, who played three matches for India, on his part said, "KKR has a highly talented set of boys and with this kind of nurturing in the off-season I am sure they will become better cricketers. I am also thankful to the KKR management for investing in the future of these promising cricketers."

KKR also announced that ex-Mumbai bowling coach Omkar Salvi has come on board as the bowling coach of the Academy.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018

Tags : #Abhishek Nayar #Indian Premier League #KKR Academy #Kolkata Knight Riders #Omkar Salvi #SportsTracker #Venky Mysore

Also See

90’s style photo filters | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all