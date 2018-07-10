First Cricket
Abhishek Nayar rules himself out from coaching Puducherry, will take call on playing

Abhishek Nayar said, "So they (Puducherry) offered me (to join) as a coach-cum-player. I have told them no for coaching, but I haven't decided on the player (part)."

Press Trust of India, July 10, 2018

Mumbai: Veteran Abhishek Nayar has ruled himself out from coaching Puducherry but is yet to take a call on whether he will play for that side.

Nayar himself revealed that he was given an offer by Puducherry to coach and play for the team, which is set to make its debut this season in domestic cricket.

File photo of Abhishek Nayar. PTI

File image of Abhishek Nayar. PTI

"So they (Puducherry) offered me (to join) as a coach-cum-player. I have told them no for coaching, but I haven't decided on the player (part)," 34-year-old Nayar told PTI.

"They have just asked me, so I am going to take some time and make a decision after I discuss with my family on what I need to do. So right now nothing. Only the coaching part, I have said no," Nayar, who played three ODIs for India, added.

Nayar, who had guided players like Dinesh Karthik, had joined IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a support staff.

He also revealed that he was offered to coach for Mumbai team but he declined that offer too.

"I decided not to do coaching as I had some prior commitments, so I can't coach, it's not that I am not interested but now I can't coach. Certain people in Mumbai (Cricket Association) had asked me, I had said no. That was pure coaching," he added.

Prodded on when he will take a call, the left-handed batsman said, "I am currently in Bangalore doing some work with KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), so after I finish that, I should take a call.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018

Tags : #Abhishek Nayar #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Domestic Cricket #Indian Premier League #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mumbai #Mumbai Cricket Association #Puducherry

