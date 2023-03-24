'Multiverse of Mahi': MS Dhoni bowling to himself at CSK training session baffles internet

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket, fans need to wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to watch the former India captain in his iconic action. Hence, his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings leaves no stone unturned to make the excitement more vivid, keeping fans updated about the legendary cricketer’s preparation for the franchise tournament.

In a recently-posted Instagram video, Dhoni could be spotted serving the role of a batter as well as a bowler on the same delivery. The editing masterpiece, which has been given the title of “The Multiverse of Mahi,” unquestionably created much buzz among the ‘Yellow Army’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

The video opens at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the CSK unit has been going through the final preparation for the IPL 2023. Dhoni was seen rolling his arms during a net session. In the most hilarious part, the released delivery landed in front of Dhoni himself and the Chennai captain went on to smash the ball out of the park with a monstrous hit. The editor, in an effort to make the video more entertaining, attached both Dhoni’s reactions side by side.

As soon as the video was dropped on Instagram, CSK supporters flooded the comment section with numerous yellow heart emojis. A fan hardly took time to say, “Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder in a single video.” Another fan referred to Dhoni’s golden reaction at the end of the clip, which saw ‘Captain Cool’ going out of the practice net with a wide smile on his face. Highlighting Dhoni’s athleticism at the age of 41, an individual noted, “This man will never get old.”

Chennai Super Kings look to have built a solid squad for the IPL 2023. The franchise has also acquired the service of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, signing the England Test captain for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore at the mini-auction in December 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was out of form in the previous season, seems to have returned to his iconic rhythm as well. Coming off a prolonged injury break, the India all-rounder had a memorable outing in the recently-concluded multi-format series against Australia on home soil.

Dhoni-led CSK will kick off their journey in this year’s IPL with the inaugural clash against reigning champions Gujarat Titans on 31 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.