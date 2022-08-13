MS Dhoni's Tricolour profile picture celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav'

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as a shy person and makes occasional appearances in front of the camera. He is also quite inactive on his social media handles. However, his fans and followers keep them in check on a regular basis in search of any update from their favourite cricketer.

Today, a rare scenario has grabbed the eyeballs of Mahi fans. The India great has created much noise across the internet by changing his Instagram profile picture. The Indian national flag can be seen glittering on his profile picture as the country is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indian citizens to use the ‘Tricolour’ as their profile pictures on every social media handle between 2 August and 15 August. This is part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign which marks 75 years of India’s freedom. This time, MS Dhoni has come forward to respond to his approach. Along with the Indian flag, the profile picture contains a Sanskrit quote that means “I am blessed to be an Indian.”

Apart from his immense contribution to Indian cricket, Dhoni shares a great bond with the Indian Army. He also possesses the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the territorial Army. After his final appearance in the Indian outfit in the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni left for Kashmir and went on to serve the Indian territorial Army there for 15 days.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter comes among the greatest names that Indian cricket has ever witnessed. He is the only skipper in the history of the game to lift all three major ICC trophies - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2015). Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket in August 2020 hit the global cricket fans quite hard. However, he has been leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His latest success came in 2021 when the yellow army engraved their names on the IPL trophy for the fourth time.

