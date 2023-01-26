After steamrolling over New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, India will look to repeat the feat in the T20I series starting on Friday in Ranchi’s Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA).

Talking about Ranchi, one cricketer synonymous with the city is the legend, MS Dhoni.

The former India captain visited the Indian dressing room in JSCA during their training hours and had light-hearted as well as intriguing conversations with the youngsters.

The BCCI shared a video of MS Dhoni’s meet and greet with the T20I squad and captioned it, “Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi – the great @MSDhoni.”



Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan were seen having an animated conversation with Dhoni along with Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and a few others around.

Dhoni was also seen meeting the support staff and other personnel including India’s strength and conditioning trainer.

The former wicketkeeper was also seen giving some significant tips to Washington Sundar.

Hardik Pandya shares a ‘Sholay’ picture with MS Dhoni

Earlier, Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming picture with MS Dhoni on a bike with a sidecar similar to the one used in the Bollywood movie Sholay.

While Hardik posed driving the bike, Dhoni was seen sitting in the sidecar. Pandya captioned the video, “Sholay 2 coming soon.”

Hardik Pandya’s post took social media to storm within moments on Thursday morning.

Sholay 2 coming soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/WixkPuBHg0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023



Pandya has every now and then opened up about his camaraderie with Dhoni and has also said that Dhoni has been a significant influence in his career.

Pandya will lead India in T20Is against New Zealand, as the two sides will face off for the first T20I on 27 January.

