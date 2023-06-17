Suresh Raina convinced Mahendra Singh Dhoni to replace him with Robin Uthappa in the last few games of IPL 2021, the former CSK player revealed.

Robin Uthappa was taken into the playing XI with only two matches left in the league stage during the IPL 2021, which turned out to be the fourth title for the men in yellow.

Raina made the revelation while having a conversation with Uthappa on JioCinema.

“When MS Dhoni and I spoke, I suggested him that ‘you should try Robin Uthappa’. He (Dhoni) took permission from me to play you (Uthappa) and I said him that ‘he’s the guy to give you the final, trust me’,” Raina told Uthappa.

“MS Dhoni said that ‘see we have played since 2008 but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do’. I said ‘play Robin at number 3 and make sure he is in the playing XI till final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are same’,” Raina said.

The replacement may have brought the title home for his side, but it had a huge impact on his IPL career. The game against Rajasthan Royals before he was taken out of the playing XI proved to be his last IPL game.

Meanwhile, Chennai clinched their fifth IPL title in 2023 in a nail-biting final contest against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans. The final was the first in the IPL history to have been played on reserve day as it didn’t stop raining on the date originally scheduled. And then on the reserve day, it went to the last ball, with Ravindra Jadeja playing at his best to save the day for Chennai.

