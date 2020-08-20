MS Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for penning letter following retirement from international cricket

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised the whole nation when he announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August, 2020.

Wishes and support poured in for the keeper-batsman from all sections of the society. Earlier on Thursday, Dhoni expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for penning a warm note for him following the retirement news.

He tweeted the pictures of the two-page long letter and said artists, soldiers and sportspersons crave appreciation the most in their life. The fact that their “hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone” is important to them. He thanked the Prime Minister for his “appreciation and good wishes”.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

"On 15 August, in your trademark unassuming style you shared a short video that was enough to become a long and passionate discussion point for the entire nation. 130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half,” said the note.

The letter talked about Dhoni’s wicket keeping skills, his match winning six in the 2011 World Cup and him leading “little known youngsters to deliver in high pressure situations” like in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Modi also said that it would be wrong to talk about Dhoni only in terms of cricket statistics and compared the player’s impact to a phenomenon.

He ended the note with the hope that Dhoni now gets to spend more time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Modi also wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Following the news of his retirement, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) expressed interest in paying tribute to the legendary cricketer by naming a seat at the Wankhede Stadium after him.