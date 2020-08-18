MS Dhoni retires: MCA wants to name a seat at Wankhede Stadium after Captain Cool

Following former India Skipper MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) now wants to name a seat at the Wankhede Stadium after him.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council member, Ajinkya Naik, on Monday penned a letter to the MCA stating that as an act of gratitude and tribute to Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket, "the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed."

As per the letter, referring to Dhoni's World Cup-winning six at the ground, Naik wrote that they can find out the area where the ball landed and which seat it was flying to.

The report adds that this is the first time there has been an offer for a specific seat in a stadium, and not an entire stand, to be named after a player in India.

The MCA Apex Council will discuss this matter in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

However, the idea is not new in other countries.

A seat in Great Southern Stand of MCG has been painted yellow to honour Simon O’Donnell’s 122-metre six for Victoria over New South Wales, while a third-tier seat is painted red in teh Etihad Stadium in Melbourne to honour the 96-metre six hit by Brad Hodge in his last game.

Auckland's Eden Park too has a seat named after Grant Elliot who's winning six of the 2015 World Cup semi-final had landed there.