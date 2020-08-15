'Consider me as retired', India icon MS Dhoni brings curtains down on international career
Dhoni, who last played India in the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup, calls it a day after representing the country in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.
Iconic India wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought the curtains down on his international career on Saturday.
Dhoni, who led India to victory in three ICC events — in the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy — in addition to captaining the team to the No 1 position in Tests, made the announcement on his official Instagram account.
"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," wrote Dhoni in a post on his official Instagram account on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired
According to ESPNCricinfo, the Chennai Super Kings skipper is expected to continue representing the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including in the 2020 edition of the league that is to commence from 19 September and will be taking place entirely in the UAE.
Dhoni last made an appearance in India colours in the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Dhoni struck 50 during the chase, and nearly took India home along with Ravindra Jadeja from a near-impossible position, with India ultimately falling short of the target set by the Black Caps by 18 runs.
There had been a lot of speculation over his international future ever since, which ultimately got cleared on Saturday.
The Ranchi native, who had earlier retired from Tests midway during the 2014-15 tour of Australia after 90 appearances, played a total of 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for the Men in Blue. Dhoni accumulated a total of 10,773 runs in the 50-over international format, registering 10 centuries and 73 fifties along the way.
More to follow
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: 'Evergreen' MS Dhoni can go on and play in his 40s, says Shane Watson
The CSK side will again be led by 39-year-old Dhoni and while there has been a lot of speculation around his future, his CSK teammate Shane Watson feels that their captain has a lot of cricket left in him.
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina believes COVID-19 protocol will pose new challenges for players
Insisting that fitness would be key to success after being struck at home since March due to the pandemic, Raina said he was eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin.
'As captain, I am the least important person in team': Rohit Sharma opens up about captaincy and more
Rohit Sharma believes that there is enough time before the IPL starts and he would slowly build on his strength, stamina and skills during the next one month after the long lay-off.